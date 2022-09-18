Radio Caca Trading Down 33.5% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004872 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000392 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00032457 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.