Radix (XRD) Price Hits $0.0583 on Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $269.79 million and $542,996.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/Radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

