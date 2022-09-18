Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Southern by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Argus boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

SO opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

