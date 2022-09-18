Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 142,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.95 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

