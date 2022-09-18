Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Intrepid Potash worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

