Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

