Radnor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $163.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.12. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.