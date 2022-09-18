Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,157.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

