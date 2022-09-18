Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOPEY. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

