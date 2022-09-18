Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,355 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in YETI by 69.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

