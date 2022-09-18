Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $438,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOPEY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

