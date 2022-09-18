RAI Finance (SOFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.58 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $31.58 million and $537,100.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010448 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062433 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00079062 BTC.

About RAI Finance

SOFI is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

