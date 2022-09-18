RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $30.24 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,013.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065736 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077583 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

SOFI is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

