RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $30.24 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,013.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058298 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010173 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005542 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065736 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077583 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
RAI Finance Coin Profile
SOFI is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
RAI Finance Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
