Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Hits Market Cap of $13.81 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $499,765.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00014545 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,829,341 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance. The official website for Rai Reflex Index is reflexer.finance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

