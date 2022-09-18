Raiden Network Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,575.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $22,575.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

