Railgun Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Railgun has a total market cap of $30.30 million and $321,746.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Railgun has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Railgun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Railgun alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,712.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005515 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00077307 BTC.

About Railgun

Railgun (RAIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Railgun is railgun.ch.

Railgun Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Railgun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Railgun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Railgun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Railgun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.