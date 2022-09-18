Rally Price Down 18.8% This Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Rally has a total market cap of $83.25 million and $975,215.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112191 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00838962 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Rally
Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,337,550,148 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rally.io.
Rally Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
