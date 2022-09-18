Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $130.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.
Ralph Lauren Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RL opened at $93.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $135.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Company Profile
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.