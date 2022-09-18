Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $130.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $93.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $135.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,180,000 after buying an additional 778,289 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.