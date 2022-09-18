RamenSwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $23,623.00 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $5,583.16 and approximately $23,623.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded 51.8% lower against the dollar. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
RamenSwap's official Twitter account is @ramenswap
