RAMP Price Down 14.2% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. RAMP has a total market cap of $33.00 million and $13,639.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00112877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00840615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RAMP was first traded on August 15th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

