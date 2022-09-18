RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.14 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

