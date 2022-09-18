Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $459.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00841019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.