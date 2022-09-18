Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Cap of $825,838.55

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $825,838.55 and approximately $22,802.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00167192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00283599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.96 or 0.00733807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.80 or 0.00602314 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00260622 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,503,080,171 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

