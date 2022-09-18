Raymond E. Scott Sells 6,143 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lear Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $136.33 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lear to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lear by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

