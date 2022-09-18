Raymond James Cuts CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target to C$0.50

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CUB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

CUB opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$27.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

