Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

