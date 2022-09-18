RealFevr Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,074.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.34 million and $12,074.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RealFevr alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000408 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00030781 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official website is www.realfevr.com. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RealFevr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealFevr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealFevr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.