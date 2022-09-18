ReapChain Hits Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, ReapChain has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ReapChain

ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

