Receive Access Ecosystem Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00006218 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $7,944.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00244727 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
