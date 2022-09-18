Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider Sells £390,645.01 in Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) insider Peter Brotherton sold 379,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £390,645.01 ($472,021.52).
- On Friday, June 17th, Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £46,674.88 ($56,397.87).
Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 108 ($1.30) on Friday. Redcentric plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 141 ($1.70). The stock has a market cap of £167.65 million and a PE ratio of 2,700.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.01.
Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.
