Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider Sells £390,645.01 in Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) insider Peter Brotherton sold 379,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £390,645.01 ($472,021.52).

Peter Brotherton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £46,674.88 ($56,397.87).

Redcentric Price Performance

Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 108 ($1.30) on Friday. Redcentric plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 141 ($1.70). The stock has a market cap of £167.65 million and a PE ratio of 2,700.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.01.

Redcentric Increases Dividend

Redcentric Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

