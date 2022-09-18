Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $185.90. The stock has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

