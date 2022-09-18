Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $6,205,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.06. The stock has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

