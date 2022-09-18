Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $103.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

