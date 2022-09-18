Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

Reef (REEF) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 42% against the US dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $110.17 million and $88.52 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 20,043,238,269 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/ReefDeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.finance. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

