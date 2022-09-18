Refereum (RFR) Price Tops $0.0061

Refereum (RFR) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refereum has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00111408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00878433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level.Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

