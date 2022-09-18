Refinable (FINE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $534,488.00

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $912,121.81 and approximately $534,488.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00841019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable launched on February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. The official website for Refinable is refinable.com. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refinable

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

