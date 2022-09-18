Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for $25.42 or 0.00127802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $115,377.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.81 or 0.02553024 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00113131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832904 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reflexer Ungovernance Token is reflexer.finance.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.