ReFork 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,579.00 (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One ReFork coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReFork has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. ReFork has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $12,579.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReFork’s genesis date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

