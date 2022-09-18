Release Project (REL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,429.00

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Release Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Release Project has a total market cap of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unidef (U) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sport Move (SPORT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Release Project Profile

Release Project (CRYPTO:REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Release Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Release Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

