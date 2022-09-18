Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,785 at Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Relx by 72.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

