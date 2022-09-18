Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $38.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 1,601.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,732,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

