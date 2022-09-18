Request (REQ) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Request has a market cap of $107.78 million and $2.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,496.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010442 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00062214 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00077276 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

