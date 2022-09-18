Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.77 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.