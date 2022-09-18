Revain (REV) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Revain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $77.13 million and approximately $885,560.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

