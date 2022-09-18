Reviewing EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EnerSys and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

EnerSys presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.41%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2.

This table compares EnerSys and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 3.81% 12.24% 5.06% Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A -673.40% 1.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.36 billion 0.75 $143.91 million $3.09 20.16 Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2.

Summary

EnerSys beats Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

