Reviewing Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) & East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC)

East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of East Stone Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of East Stone Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares East Stone Acquisition and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -8.54% Mazda Motor 2.89% 8.38% 3.57%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A Mazda Motor $27.80 billion 0.19 $725.86 million $0.58 7.10

This table compares East Stone Acquisition and Mazda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than East Stone Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

East Stone Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for East Stone Acquisition and Mazda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Mazda Motor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Mazda Motor beats East Stone Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Stone Acquisition

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. East Stone Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

