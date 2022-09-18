Revomon 1-Day Volume Tops $59,052.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $1.44 million and $59,052.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Revomon

Revomon launched on April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. The official website for Revomon is revomon.io. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

