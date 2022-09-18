Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $15.59. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 167,705 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $203.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In related news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $399,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $399,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $826,230. Insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

