RioDeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $361,842.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,818.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004905 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 142.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057663 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005552 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077064 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

