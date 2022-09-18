ROAD Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a total market cap of $55,909.30 and $206,541.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.82 or 0.02032757 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00827941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROAD

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

